Miyetti Allah supports incompetent Sevice Chiefs under whose watch thousands have been slaughtered because they collude – FFK

In a recent interview on Sunrise Daily, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, rejected calls on president Muhammadu Buhari to sack service chiefs. In the organisation’s view,  security agencies have put in a huge effort to contain criminality in the country, therefore only corrupt politicians will want them sacked.

However Femi Fani Kayode in reaction to the statement says why won’t they(Miyetti Allah)  reject the call for the removal of Service Chiefs if they were not in collusion?

The former Aviation boss via his Twitter handle on Tuesday said  Miyetti Allah only supports the retention of incompetent Service Chiefs under whose watch thousands have been slaughtered u know that they collude.

