Miyetti Allah supports incompetent Sevice Chiefs under whose watch thousands have been slaughtered because they collude – FFK

In a recent interview on Sunrise Daily, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, rejected calls on president Muhammadu Buhari to sack service chiefs. In the organisation’s view, security agencies have put in a huge effort to contain criminality in the country, therefore only corrupt politicians will want them sacked.

However Femi Fani Kayode in reaction to the statement says why won’t they(Miyetti Allah) reject the call for the removal of Service Chiefs if they were not in collusion?

The former Aviation boss via his Twitter handle on Tuesday said Miyetti Allah only supports the retention of incompetent Service Chiefs under whose watch thousands have been slaughtered u know that they collude.

See tweet below

Why would Miyetti Allah reject the call for the removal of Service Chiefs if they were not in collusion?When an org. of homicidal and heartless butchers supports the retention of incompetent Sevice Chiefs under whose watch thousands have been slaughtered u know that they collude — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 3, 2018

See other reactions

Miyetti Allah rejects calls for sack, replacement of service chiefs. If you were the one, won’t you say same thing? This is their government. They are enjoying maximum protection. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) July 3, 2018