Model, Jelica Ljubicic posts selfie next to her dead father’s body in hospital for likes

A Serbian model, identified as Jelica Ljubicic, has been hit with severe backlash after she took a selfie with her father’s corpse and then posted it on social media.

The model who has since deleted her online presence, shared the photo on her social media pages with the caption ‘rest in peace’. She also describes herself online as a singer.

Ljubicic wrote, beneath the picture of her pouting next to her late father,

‘We have fought as much as we can, but it is not our will. We don’t decide how long we will live. ‘He left us in the 67th year of life. Thank you for everything, I am grateful for being your daughter, and having you as my father. ‘Thank you for bringing us to the right path. Rest in peace, you will always stay in our hearts.’

One of the people who commented on the shared photo wrote:

‘This is how much she cares for her father she has the time and strength to take photos.’

Another wrote,

‘Only a sick person can do this.’

And yet, another exasperated one,

‘I can’t believe what am I reading and seeing. No, there is no hope for this world.’

