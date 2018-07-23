Entertainment

‘Money In My Pocket Doesn’t Mean I Don’t Go To The Toilet’ – 2Baba Speaks On His Celebrity Status

2Baba Idibia, has spoken out on his art and being humble.

2Baba Idibia revealed his parents taught him to respect everybody despite their level in society.

The veteran singer has had a lengthy career and is still going strong with ‘Amaka’, his recent release, sitting comfortably atop music charts.

The ‘African Queen’ singer says the reason he has been able to keep it together despite the pressures of the industry is his “upbringing”.

“I grew up in a very humble home,” 2Baba said on The Gist, a Hip TV show

“My parents taught me to respect everybody no matter their level in society. I’ve carried that all the way in my life.

“You never know who you meet. Everybody has potential. Everybody is capable of becoming somebody, becoming massive, becoming huge.

“With a few money in my pocket and a few people saying ‘hey what’s up, what’s up’ doesn’t mean that I don’t go to the toilet no more.

“E no mean say when hunger dey catch me my own na iron I dey chop. Na the same normal food as you dey chop. The same normal water. All of us dey bleed the same blood.

“For me, I look at everybody as a creation of the almighty and we are all created equal. Except you do anyhow around me then I go respect myself and free you.

“So I’ve lived with that principle and I think I’m going to live like that till I die.

“I think it’s just out of the fact that I’m in the same industry and I know what it takes and what everybody goes through so I respect everybody’s hustle.”


