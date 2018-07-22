More photos from the N10million White Wedding of Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s son (photos)

Veteran Nollywood Actors, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s son, Olusoji married his woman, Boma Douglas in a colorful White Wedding Ceremony.

We had brought you first photos from the wedding yesterday.

Top stars like Ufoma McDermott, Kate Henshaw, Ireti Doyle, Monalisa Chinda, Hilda Dokubo, Lala Akindoju, RMD and others were guests at the star studded event.

The highlight of the event was the display of love and affection between the parents of the groom, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva.

Here are more photos from the white wedding:

