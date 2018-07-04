More Real Opinions, More Real Talk! NdaniRealTalk is Back!

NdaniTV is set to launch a brand new season of its no-holds barred talk show, NdaniRealTalk.

Get ready to experience a whole new season with the hottest topics and realest and unfiltered

opinions!

Join the new host, Olayinka Oladiran as she takes you through an exciting new season of Real

Talk every Wednesday on www.ndani.tv .

NdaniRealTalk Season 3 premieres on July 11 at 12pm.

Watch the official trailer below

Credits:

Photographer: Niyi Okeowo

Makeup: @Tonikemi

Outfits: Mazelle.Studio | Jumpsuit by Tiatrra

Hair: Hikkys Hair (Styled by Vavavoom)

Shoes : Desire1709fashion