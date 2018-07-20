Entertainment, Gossip, News

Mother arrested and charged for allowing men to rape her 2-year-old daughter and infect her with STD

A woman has been arrested and charged with letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter who reportedly contracted sexually transmitted disease after the incident.

25-year-old Azzie Watson of Independence, Kansas City was on Tuesday charged with child abuse and endangerment.

WDAF-TV reports that court documents say Watson’s boyfriend recorded Watson talking about repeatedly taking her daughter to a house where her daughter was raped about five times. She says on the recording that she watched.


Police were given the recording last month while responding to a rape report at a hospital.

It was also claimed in the court documents that Watson told detectives what she said in the recording was a lie because she was scared of her boyfriend. When Detectives told Azzie, her daughter also tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease, the mom said she didn’t know how that was possible.

Watson is currently at the Wyandotte County jail. Her bail is set at $75,000 and no attorney is listed for her in online court records.

