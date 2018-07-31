Local News

Mother Flees After Throwing Her Son Inside A Well In Ajegunle, Lagos (Photos)

 

The baby thrown inside a well by the mother

A Facebook user identified as Adebanwo Adeola Adeliz, has taken to the social networking platform to share some photos of a toddler who was thrown inside a well by his mother who has already absconded in the Ajegunle area of Lagos.

Adeola shared the photos and wrote: “Lord why what going on this day, early morning bad new happened in moi area at ajegunle this heartless mother throw her biological son inside this well and ran away.

 

“This so sad of a day lord pls help us out of this evil going on around d word and help moi family and friend and never put a bad suggestion in us in jusus name, Amen.”

As at the time of filing this report, the identity of the woman, or the reason behind her evil act, were not ascertained by TORI News.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

READ  American Magazine Names Nollywood Actress Omotola And Mo'Abudu Among 50 Top Women In Showbiz

Tags

You may also like

I Was So Foolish That I Quarrelled With My Wife For Giving Me Girls – Ex Lawmaker, Omisore Reveals

I’m In Love With My Cousin, Is This Wrong? – Girl Asks

I’ll Never Forget This Day – Chelsea Striker, Morata Says As Wife Delivers Set Of Twins (Photos)

Brilliant Nigerian Student Offered Scholarship To Study In US After Smashing His WAEC And JAMB (Photos)

Buhari Orders 1,000-Strong Military Force To Zamfara

Michael Essien Retires From International Football

Meet The Retired Nigerian Lecturer Who Never Went To Secondary School (Photo)

BREAKING News: APC Lawmakers Take Over Benue Assembly, Serve Governor Ortom Impeachment Notice

Ronaldo Causes Juventus Ticket Prices To Skyrocket

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *