Mother Flees After Throwing Her Son Inside A Well In Ajegunle, Lagos (Photos)

The baby thrown inside a well by the mother

A Facebook user identified as Adebanwo Adeola Adeliz, has taken to the social networking platform to share some photos of a toddler who was thrown inside a well by his mother who has already absconded in the Ajegunle area of Lagos.

Adeola shared the photos and wrote: “Lord why what going on this day, early morning bad new happened in moi area at ajegunle this heartless mother throw her biological son inside this well and ran away.

“This so sad of a day lord pls help us out of this evil going on around d word and help moi family and friend and never put a bad suggestion in us in jusus name, Amen.”

As at the time of filing this report, the identity of the woman, or the reason behind her evil act, were not ascertained by TORI News.

