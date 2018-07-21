Trending

Mother of Five Declares for Presidency

A 39-year-old mother of five, Mrs Eunice Atuejide, has announced her intention to contest for the presidency in 2019.

In declaring for President Muhammadu Buhari’s job, Mrs Atuejide, a legal practitioner and businesswoman, said Nigeria was not developing because of the “problem of vested interests”.

The indigene of Enugu State said she was gripped with the “fear of the unknown” as she promised a transparent and accountable administration if given the mandate in 2019, WuzupNaija reports.

Read her below.

“Have we stopped to look behind the curtains to see what is keeping us at a standstill in Nigeria? It is not just the lack of education, blueprints or leadership. We need level-headed people who will not focus solely on any group’s vested interest.

“In offering to lead the country, my administration will not focus solely on the interests of any person, tribe, religion or ethnic group. No side is superior to another side. Nigeria will have a transparent and accountable government. This will be a government where every public account can be scrutinised and our funds followed up by our people.

“I disagree with the notion that Nigeria is too complex; that our people are too difficult to govern, that our democracy will not work. I disagree.”


