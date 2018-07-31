Movie Producer, Kunle Afolayan Teaches His Son How To Pound Yam (Video)

Kunle Afolayan and his son

Nollywood filmmaker and actor, Kunle Afolayan who revealed that he can’t thank his mother enough for teaching him to be useful in the kitchen where he learnt how to pound yam, has decided to pass on the culinary skill to his son.

His son was seen on camera working hand in hand with the former banker on getting the job done.

He shared a video of himself passing on the skill of pounding yam to his son and wrote; “I can only thank Maami for teaching me to be useful in the kitchen. Am passing it on. Iyan ati efo riro loading”

Watch the short video clip below:

