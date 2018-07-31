Local News

Movie Producer, Kunle Afolayan Teaches His Son How To Pound Yam (Video)

 

Kunle Afolayan and his son

Nollywood filmmaker and actor, Kunle Afolayan who revealed that he can’t thank his mother enough for teaching him to be useful in the kitchen where he learnt how to pound yam, has decided to pass on the culinary skill to his son.

His son was seen on camera working hand in hand with the former banker on getting the job done.

He shared a video of himself passing on the skill of pounding yam to his son and wrote; “I can only thank Maami for teaching me to be useful in the kitchen. Am passing it on. Iyan ati efo riro loading”

Watch the short video clip below:

READ  Man Utd To Swap Pogba For Another Player

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

So Amazing: Keke Napep Converted To A Hospital Ambulance (Photos)

How 7.9 Million People Lost Their Jobs Under Buhari

I Spent 11 Hours On A Tree To Escape From Suspected Kidnappers – Dino Melaye Tells Story

How I Lured My Friend To Where He Was Killed – Man Makes Shocking Confessions

How I Used To Dance In Secret Because Of My Parents – Popular Dancer, Korra Obidi Opens Up

Buhari Didn’t Want Alliance With Tinubu In 2013 – Buba Galadima Reveals

Colourful Photos From Governor Ishaku’s Son’s Wedding… Check Out The Dignitaries

Amazing Photos Of Uche Ogbodo Posing With Daughter In Matching Outfits To Celebrate Birthday

I Was So Foolish That I Quarrelled With My Wife For Giving Me Girls – Ex Lawmaker, Omisore Reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *