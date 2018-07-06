Entertainment, Gossip

Movie Producers can no longer afford me — Actor Jim Iyke

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has stated that movie producers can no longer afford his fees and that is why he is no longer seen in many films these days.

According to thenet.ng, the Nollywood lover boy said, “I have not been away, it is the producers who cannot afford me. So, I know my worth. But I have been busy creating opportunities and jobs for Nigerian youths so that we all can live better lives,” he said.

He added that he always interpreted his roles professionally and would still act if he got the right pay.

Speaking on the notion that the present crop of actors lacks creativity and talent, Iyke said, “It is wrong to say today’s artists lack productivity and talent. When the likes of Ramsey Nuoah, Emeka Ike and I were acting, that was what was said about us as well, but I did not let it bother me. We learnt on the job and we got better with time. So, I think they will also get better with time,” he noted.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Catholic and Protestant fight for right to preach in a bus in Anambra state (video)

“I would have been a Medical Doctor if not for Financial Problems” – Seyi Law

“Boko Haram will end soon” – Yemi Osinbajo

Yul Edochie gets Government appointment as SSA to Anambra state governor

“Celebrity marriage break-up is like plane crashes.” – Seyi Law

Nigerian Dancer, Korra Obidi called out for falsely accusing a police officer

Chioma flashes major cleavage in sheer crop top

Adorable Picture Of Teju Babyface’ Twin Babies

Toolz Clocks 36, Gives Out N200k

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *