Moyo Lawal and Regina Daniels pictured together

Nollywood Actresses, Moyo Lawal and Regina Daniels have been recently pictured together.

She shared a photo of herself and child actress, Regina Daniels on her page with the caption:

Lost files with the beautiful little stepsis @regina.daniels …… ……. P.s i don’t know why this picture is dark

See the lovely photo below:

Recall Moyo Lawal recently shared a video on Instagram where she was twerking to Wizkid’s Soco.

Some of her fans were not impressed with this act and castigated her for her actions, even going as far as calling her lewd names.

Leave a Comment…

comments