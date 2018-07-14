Entertainment, Gossip

Mr 2kay says ‘Social media beggars are all scammers and selfish’

Yesterday, Alex of the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality Tv Show cried out as she revealed she had been deceived into helping an instagram user who was persistently begging her for money to help pay ‘whatever’ in school. Alex regretted the action and swore that nemesis would catch up with the ‘online scammer/beggar.

More and more celebrities are fed up with social media ‘beggars’. Ranting about the scourge today, singer Mr 2kay described them all as ‘selfish scammers’.

According to him, they use different accounts to beg for different things like school fees, house rent, hospital bills and even food but they end up sending the same account number.

‘I will no longer tolerate you messing with my kindness. If you beg me on my social media again, I’ll block you’ he said in the video.

