Trending

Multichoice To Adjust DStv And GOtv Subscription Rates

Multichoice is set to slash the subscription prices on its terrestrial platform, GOTV while increasing prices on its digital satellite platform, DSTV from August 1.

Subscribers on GOTV Max package will enjoy a decrease from N3,800 to N3,200 while the prices on GOTV Plus, GOTV Value and GOTV Lite packages remain fixed at N1,900, N1,250 and N400 respectively.

However, subscribers on DSTV Premium package will see a price increase from N14,700 to N15,800; Compact Plus from N9,900 to N10,650; Compact from N6,300 to N6,800; Family from N3,800 to N4,000 and on Access, N1,900 to N2,000.

The company is yet to release an official statement as at the time of filing this report.


You may also like

Woman Brutalized By Her Husband Over Missing N500

‘I Was Pushed By The Devil’ – 45-Yr-Old Man Arrested For Defiling Underage Girl

Kemi Olunloyo To Sue Premium Times For N5 Billion

Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Buys Giant Generator (Video)

‘Desire To Please My Wife Led Me Into Robbery’ – 20 Year Old Suspect

Niger Delta University Student Caught Stealing, Made To Dance For Hours (Video)

‘Calling me a ritualist hurts me’ – Freeman Obg Owoboy who went viral for flaunting wads of cash

Man Fakes Been A Policeman, To Feed 2 Wives, 7 Children

Troops Rescue “Female Child” Abandoned By Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *