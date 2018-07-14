Trending

Mums Throw ‘Period Parties’ For Daughters

We all love a good party. Great music, catch ups with friends and, most importantly, lots of cake. It could be a birth, a marriage, or your daughter getting her period.

Mums in the UK are now celebrating their daughter’s time of the month, and there’s a very important reason why.

Many young girls can be worried about starting their period and often feel too embarrassed to talk about it with friends or family members.So the parties are intended to be a safe space where girls can discuss periods and learn more about what they involve.
It’s an attempt to end the stigma surrounding periods and normalise the natural cycle.And it’s a pretty interesting way to do it – complete with uterus cakes and tampon goodie bags.

The concept originated in America, and became a bit of a trend after one party hit the headlines.


