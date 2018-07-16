Murdered Corp Member: Family tells Police to probe Abuja hospital

The family of the Corp Member who was murdered by a Police Officer has petitioned the Police to go after the Management of the Abuja hospital that attended to their daughter’s autopsy report.

Recall that the Corp member was shot at a checkpoint immediately after Ceddi Plaza by a police officer, identified as Benjamin Peters.

The incident occurred after the deceased who rounded up her job at about 11pm on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, joined a few friends at a hang–out before their Passing out Parade scheduled for the following day.

The corps member who was rushed to the General Hospital, Garki, eventually gave up the ghost around 6am.

Debunking the hospital’s claims that it administered immediate medical aid to the deceased, Angela’s sister, Chinenye Igwetu told Punch’s correspondent that the Abuja hospital’s claims was at variance with what the autopsy report revealed.

According to her, Angela’s organs were not affected by bullet. She added that the pipes inserted into the Corps member by the hospital broke her rib cage.

“The autopsy was carried out at a national hospital and the report is totally different from what the hospital said.

“I am not a doctor, but according to the doctors that carried out the autopsy, she was not properly examined.

“The report shows that she would have been saved if proper medical attention had been given to her. Even if she was attended to, it is definitely after a lot of delay.

“Based on the autopsy, the bullet was not supposed to kill her. In fact, all her organs were intact. Even her lung that was brushed by the bullet was not shattered. It was the blood that was clotting from the bullet injury that killed her.

“The pipes that they inserted into her at the hospital broke her rib as well. They brought her in by 3am and she died at 6am. So what did they do between that time frame?” she said.

A petition, which was written by the family’s counsel, Simphil Associates to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, read in part;

“We are solicitors to Chief Geoffrey Igwetu (hereinafter referred to as our client), the father to the late Angela Nkechi Igwetu who died on July 4, 2018, at the Garki Hospital, within the jurisdiction of the FCT Command.

“According to our client, his daughter, late Nkechi, was allegedly shot about 3.05am along the road of the CEDI plaza, Central Business District, Abuja, and within five minutes of the incident, she was rushed to the Garki Hospital, Abuja, for medical attention.

“Surprisingly, the hospital refused to promptly administer the treatment on the grounds that the family must deposit N50,000 before any medical service would be rendered to her.

“They reportedly rejected an offer of transfer of the said sum to their account and insisted on production of the money in cash.

“The family claimed that the hospital watched its daughter died slowly, adding that after the Divisional Police Officer of the Central Area Police Division reportedly deposited N20,000 with the promise of personally ensuring the payment of the balance of N30,000, the hospital still refused to conduct medical examination on Angela.

“We are still in shock that after five days of the death of late Nkechi, the Garki General Hospital released a report, dated July 9, 2018, claiming among other issues that there was no ‘exit wound’ on her. Unbelievable!!!

“The condition/demand by the said hospital as pre-condition before the late Nkechi could be treated and the eventual refusal/neglect to give her the required medical treatment is contrary to the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots Act signed into law by the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on December 20, 2017.

“In view of the above, it is our brief to demand that you investigate the above allegations for the possible prosecution of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) and other staff of the hospital on duty on the early hours of July 4, 2018, for their failure to comply with the extant laws that will make it compulsory that people in the situation such as late Miss Nkechi found herself are treated promptly.

“Our client strongly believes that prompt medical care could have saved the life of his daughter, late Angela Nkechi Igwetu,” the petition added.

