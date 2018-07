CDQ has constantly served the street with vibes this year and he shows no sign of slowing down as he dishes out another number tagged, “Fine Boyz”

While “JABBING” is still currently trending NSNS Boss ‘CDQ” is out with this soon to take-over street, Club vibe title “FINE BOYZ” produced by Jaypizzle, Mixed & Mastered By Dynamite.



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/CDQ-Fine-Boyz.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments