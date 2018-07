Unsigned artiste, Onakoya Adebowale popularly known as D.wahx (omo alare) has just dropped another hit banger, titled “Sho mo age mi ni”.

‘Omo Alare’ is a Nigerian musician who believes in delivering good music to his fans and as such released this banger for everyone to enjoy.

The song was produced by Dr Jones.

https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/D.-wahx-sho-mo-age-mi.mp3

