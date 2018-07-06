Music: Danny S – Ege

For those of you who’ve missed this banger, “Ege” by Danny S… Download Below:

Produced by Shocker Beatz, Ege is a new Shaku-Shaku Patterned Monster Hit.



Danny S Ege Lyrics Below:

Ege

Ege

Ege

Shocker lo she beat

Gbese call me Danny S ooo

Ege

Ege

Me and you

Ege

One on one

Ege

Shaku Shaku

Ege

Off the light

Ege

Fun won ni leg over ma she ka

Eeeeeeee

Fun won ni leg over ma she ka

Eeeeeeee

Me and you

Ege

One on one

Ege

Awon omo wobe

Ege

Off the light

Ege

Fun won ni leg over ma she ka

Eeeeeee

Fun won ni leg over ma she ka

Eeeeeee

Wa wo telli, Wa wo telli, wa wo telli, wa wo Balotelli

Pamutubu, Pamutubu, Pamutubu ka ma fi egbe egbe rin

Kokowole ko fi egbe egbe rin

Mo ti shashe gbowo mo le fi egbe egbe rin

Awon omo poly e fi egbe egbe rin

Awon omo uni e fi egbe egbe rin

Awon omo wobe da

Awa re awa, awa re

Shaku Shaku da

Awa re, awa, awa re

You want to make money ko taka oshi danu

Ye, you want to count money ko taka oshi danu

Ye, blessing dey follow me mo taka oshi danu

Ehh, some people want to mi mo taka oshi danu

Nigga

Nigga

Gbese

Ma sun

Mama je ko ko ina candle si e lese

Me and you

Ege

One on one

Ege

Shaku Shaku

Ege

Off the light

Ege

Fun won ni leg over ma sheka

Eeeeeee

Fun won ni leg over ma she ka

Eeeee

Me and you

Ege

One on one

Ege

Awon omo wobe

Ege

Off the light

Ege

Fun won ni leg over ma she ka

Eeeeeee

Fun won ni leg over ma she ka

Eeeeeee

Fun won lege okocha

Eyan pasuma wonder

Sare wole ko je western lotto

To ba ge e omo ope sare lo to

Awon omo wobe da

Awa re, awa, awa re

Shaku Shaku da

Awa re, awa, awa re

You want to make money ko taka oshi danu

Ye, you want to count money ko taka oshi danu

Ye, blessing dey follow me mo taka oshi danu

Eh, some people want to mi mo taka oshi danu

Nigga

Nigga

Gbese

Ma sun

Mama je ko ko ina candle si e lese

Me and you

Ege

One on one

Ege

Shaku Shaku

Ege

Off the light

Ege

Fun won ni leg over ma she ka

Eeeeeee

Fun won ni leg over ma she ka

Eeeeeee

Me and you

Ege

One on one

Ege

Awon omo wobe

Ege

Off the light

Ege

Fun won ni leg over ma she ka

Eeeeee

Fun won ni leg over ma she ka

Eeeeee

Omo jesu

Ege

Tata

Ege

Oba goal

Ege

Elc

Ege

Abu abel

Ege

Charles lawal

Ege

Dolly pizzle

Ege

Ege

Ege

Salary

Zigi Zigi shigo wa n le oo

All the way from iju

Awon omo shaolin temple

All the way from ilu shaku shaku

Awon omo ijoba gurumanguzu

Call me danny s o

Shocker lo she beat

