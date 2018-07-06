Music: Danny S – Ege

For those of you who’ve missed this banger, “Ege” by Danny S… Download Below:
Produced by Shocker Beatz, Ege is a new Shaku-Shaku Patterned Monster Hit.
Danny S Ege Lyrics Below:
Ege
Ege
Ege
Shocker lo she beat
Gbese call me Danny S ooo
Ege
Ege
Me and you
Ege
One on one
Ege
Shaku Shaku
Ege
Off the light
Ege
Fun won ni leg over ma she ka
Eeeeeeee
Fun won ni leg over ma she ka
Eeeeeeee
Me and you
Ege
One on one
Ege
Awon omo wobe
Ege
Off the light
Ege
Fun won ni leg over ma she ka
Eeeeeee
Fun won ni leg over ma she ka
Eeeeeee
Wa wo telli, Wa wo telli, wa wo telli, wa wo Balotelli
Pamutubu, Pamutubu, Pamutubu ka ma fi egbe egbe rin
Kokowole ko fi egbe egbe rin
Mo ti shashe gbowo mo le fi egbe egbe rin
Awon omo poly e fi egbe egbe rin
Awon omo uni e fi egbe egbe rin
Awon omo wobe da
Awa re awa, awa re
Shaku Shaku da
Awa re, awa, awa re
You want to make money ko taka oshi danu
Ye, you want to count money ko taka oshi danu
Ye, blessing dey follow me mo taka oshi danu
Ehh, some people want to mi mo taka oshi danu
Nigga
Nigga
Gbese
Ma sun
Mama je ko ko ina candle si e lese
Me and you
Ege
One on one
Ege
Shaku Shaku
Ege
Off the light
Ege
Fun won ni leg over ma sheka
Eeeeeee
Fun won ni leg over ma she ka
Eeeee
Me and you
Ege
One on one
Ege
Awon omo wobe
Ege
Off the light
Ege
Fun won ni leg over ma she ka
Eeeeeee
Fun won ni leg over ma she ka
Eeeeeee
Fun won lege okocha
Eyan pasuma wonder
Sare wole ko je western lotto
To ba ge e omo ope sare lo to
Awon omo wobe da
Awa re, awa, awa re
Shaku Shaku da
Awa re, awa, awa re
You want to make money ko taka oshi danu
Ye, you want to count money ko taka oshi danu
Ye, blessing dey follow me mo taka oshi danu
Eh, some people want to mi mo taka oshi danu
Nigga
Nigga
Gbese
Ma sun
Mama je ko ko ina candle si e lese
Me and you
Ege
One on one
Ege
Shaku Shaku
Ege
Off the light
Ege
Fun won ni leg over ma she ka
Eeeeeee
Fun won ni leg over ma she ka
Eeeeeee
Me and you
Ege
One on one
Ege
Awon omo wobe
Ege
Off the light
Ege
Fun won ni leg over ma she ka
Eeeeee
Fun won ni leg over ma she ka
Eeeeee
Omo jesu
Ege
Tata
Ege
Oba goal
Ege
Elc
Ege
Abu abel
Ege
Charles lawal
Ege
Dolly pizzle
Ege
Ege
Ege
Salary
Zigi Zigi shigo wa n le oo
All the way from iju
Awon omo shaolin temple
All the way from ilu shaku shaku
Awon omo ijoba gurumanguzu
Call me danny s o
Shocker lo she beat
Leave a Comment…
comments