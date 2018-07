Agege’s finest Danny Young, is out again with a new song, and on this one he featured his label new signee, D Tak, and are both signed to BeatKilla records.

Danny Young has decided to unveil his Beatkilla Record’s newly signed artiste named D Tac on his new single. This new jam is produced by HorlaGold, then mixed and mastered by Marqaimixx



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Danny-Young-Pami-ft-D-Tak.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

