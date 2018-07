Here’s a Leak from the DMW Camp.. This one is from Davido titled, “Ofili Gaga”.

The track, Ofili Gaga was Produced by DMW’s in-house producer FreshDVM. It’s apparently not an official release.. But a leak! Potential Banger!

Listen to Ofili Gaga By Davido Below, and share your thoughts.



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Davido-Ofili-Gaga-3.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

