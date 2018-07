DMW Boss, Davido wants to top chart yet again.. as he’s released a brand new single titled, “Porsche”, produced by Haelz.

Davido who recently copped the best International African act at the just concluded Bet Awards which was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California releases this Haelz-produced freestyle.

List to Davido’s Porsche below, and let’s know what you think.



