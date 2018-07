As promised earlier, here is Dice Ailes’ anticipated single titled “Enough For You“.

On this track, Dice wants to know if his love is enough for a particular love interest just like a lot of us yearn to know.

The track was produced by Lush and mix and mastered by Marqai Mixx

Check on this highly relatable track and enjoy.

https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/DICE-AILES-ENOUGH-FOR-YOU-OFFICIAL-AUDIO.mp3

