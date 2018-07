Renowned OAP/HypeMan, Do2dtun features Pepenazi and Ink Edwards on his debut single titled “We Belong Here” (Best Believe The Hype).

The EnergyGad proves his Versatility as he releases his debut single in the music scene and on this one he calls on the expertise of Pepenazi and Ink Edwards for an impeccably delivered tune titled “We Belong Here” (Best Believe The Hype).

The song was produced by Galatic, mixed & mastered by Htee.



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Do2dtun-Best-Believe-The-Hype-We-Belong-Here-ft.-Pepenazi-Ink-Edwards-2.mp3

Download mp3

Leave a Comment…

comments