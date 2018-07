Following the successful release of his previous single Funky Vibe, 11th street music act Flyboi collaborates with Duncan Mighty on this highlife banger “Igbenedion”.

Igbenedion is a groovy blend of high-life music and afropop and was produced by @Naixorbeat, mixed & mastered by Sean Stan.

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Flyboi-x-Duncan-Mighty-Igbenedion.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments