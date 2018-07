Alterplate Records boss, Harrysong drops the part 2 of his factual single titled “Selense II”, but this time around he features Iyanya and Dice Ailes.

Selense II, is produced by Yung Alpha

The part I of this jam, which was realeased earlier this year has Reekado Banks and Kiss Daniel, which was also produced by Yung Alpha. Download here ICYMI

