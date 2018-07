Rasaki Music Group Frontliner, L.A.X is here again with another banger “Panana“. This would be his third single, after releasing “Gbefun” and “Gwara Gwara” earlier this year.

‘Panana’ is an eclectic array of interchanging vocal lines on different sounds while epitomizing that Afrobeatz sound. This Jam is produced by Spotless.



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/LAX-Panana.mp3

Download Here

