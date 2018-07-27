Entertainment, Gossip, Nigerian Music

Music: Lord Of Ajasa ft. Reminisce & Oladips – Pantiewa

After taking a long break, Lord Of Ajasa makes a comeback with Pantiewa, and he features rapper, Reminisce and his prodigy Oladips.

Olusegun Osaniyi popularly known as Lord of Ajasa is one rapper who can’t be forgotten as he seems to be one of the acts who propelled the movement towards the acceptance of indigenous rap music.

The creative diversity, dexterity and drive to excite the listener makes Ajasa’s latest offering a viable contender in the music market place. The song is produced by BEM


DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian lady cries out for help, says her fiance eats like a goat

Carl Ikeme retires from football after battle with Cancer

Twitter shares tumbles 17% as monthly users decline

Nigerian man nabbed in India for trafficking 155.5 grams of cocaine

18-year-old secondary school student allegedly shot dead by policeman in Niger State

Woman assists husband to rape teen girl after luring her with sugar and body lotion

Music: Subzilla – Dope

Kizz Daniel Announces Sophomore Album Release Date

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband Lanre Gentry slams Police boss, Dolapo Badmus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *