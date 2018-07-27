Music: Lord Of Ajasa ft. Reminisce & Oladips – Pantiewa

After taking a long break, Lord Of Ajasa makes a comeback with Pantiewa, and he features rapper, Reminisce and his prodigy Oladips.

Olusegun Osaniyi popularly known as Lord of Ajasa is one rapper who can’t be forgotten as he seems to be one of the acts who propelled the movement towards the acceptance of indigenous rap music.

The creative diversity, dexterity and drive to excite the listener makes Ajasa’s latest offering a viable contender in the music market place. The song is produced by BEM



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Pantiewa-ft.-Reminisce-Oladips.mp3

