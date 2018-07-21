Entertainment, Gossip, Nigerian Music

Music: Masterkraft Feat. Tamba Hali & CDQ – Lailai

Off Rumination Extended Play, here Is another one from popular music producer, Masterkraft alingside Tamba Hali & CDQ, titled “Lai-Lai”.

Tamba Hali & CDQ, A trap song from Multiple Award Winning Producer Masterkraft, Lai-Lai is one of our favorite off Masterkraft just premiered 6 tracker EP Rumination, Lai-Lai features Tamba Hali & No Struggle No Success Boss CDQ.

Lai-Lai is the fourth song off Masterkraft just released EP Rumination – The project enlists Waje, CDQ, Tamba Hali & Nosa Among others.

Listen and Enjoy!


DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

Nkechi Blessing fails woefully after she was asked to spell Hippopotamus (video)

Nigerian artiste, Dollarmachine, assaulted and begged by SARS operatives after they mistook him for bad boy

“Only God gives hits to musicians” – Korede Bello replies fan who shames his music career

“God is the only Sugar Daddy I have”- Liz Anjorin

Music: Dice Ailes – Enough For You

39 year old mother of five declares bid for Presidency (photos)

“God is the only Sugar Daddy i have”- Liz Anjorin

“Only God gives hits to singers” – Korede Bello replies critic

Oby Ezekwesili replies a troll who slammed her for saying national carrier must fail

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *