Music: Masterkraft Feat. Tamba Hali & CDQ – Lailai

Off Rumination Extended Play, here Is another one from popular music producer, Masterkraft alingside Tamba Hali & CDQ, titled “Lai-Lai”.

Tamba Hali & CDQ, A trap song from Multiple Award Winning Producer Masterkraft, Lai-Lai is one of our favorite off Masterkraft just premiered 6 tracker EP Rumination, Lai-Lai features Tamba Hali & No Struggle No Success Boss CDQ.

Lai-Lai is the fourth song off Masterkraft just released EP Rumination – The project enlists Waje, CDQ, Tamba Hali & Nosa Among others.

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Masterkraft-Lai-Lai-Ft.-Tamba-Hali-CDQ.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments