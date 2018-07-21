Music: Masterkraft Feat. Tamba Hali & CDQ – Lailai

Off Rumination Extended Play, here Is another one from popular music producer, Masterkraft alingside Tamba Hali & CDQ, titled “Lai-Lai”.
Tamba Hali & CDQ, A trap song from Multiple Award Winning Producer Masterkraft, Lai-Lai is one of our favorite off Masterkraft just premiered 6 tracker EP Rumination, Lai-Lai features Tamba Hali & No Struggle No Success Boss CDQ.
Lai-Lai is the fourth song off Masterkraft just released EP Rumination – The project enlists Waje, CDQ, Tamba Hali & Nosa Among others.
Listen and Enjoy!
