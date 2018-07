Banku Music piooner, Mr. Eazi gives it all to lover on new record titled “Property” featuring South African trumpeter, Mo-T of Mi Casa.

On this new record, the flows and transitions are so exceptional, where Mr Eazi plays the role of a lover who is ready to lay it all for his love interest.



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Mr-Eazi-Property-feat.-Mo-T.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

