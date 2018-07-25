Music: Naira Marley – Drummer Boy

Issa Goal crooner, Naira Marley makes daring feat in new grime & Afro-beats record titled “Drummer Boy”, as produced by Studio Magic.

With Issa Goal and Japa still making waves, Naira Marley adds another cap to his discography as he puts out this new number titled “Drummer Boy”

The singer/rapper gets listeners intrigued with his finesse and delivery on the number. The new number just like his previous, Japa is a mixture of grime, trap and Afro-beats.



