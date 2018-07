Singer, Nonso Amadi releases a new number titled, “No Crime”.

The Afro- R & B, Soul singer thrills fans to this epic soul-slow tempo’d music.

“No Crime” is a track that has a lot of emotions laid in.

Check on it, and enjoy below:



Quotable Lyrics

I’m in love again, it feels like love again

All that alive again, you know we no dey talk again

Wish you wanna ***tsunami, cos everything cool mami

Don’t show me love again, it feels like love again

