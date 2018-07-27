Entertainment, Gossip, Nigerian Music

Music: Omawumi ft. Slimcase & DJ Spinall – Malowa

Omawumi is back with a brand new single titled “Malowa” featuring street ambassador, Slimcase and ace disc jokey, Dj Spinall.

Omawumi ft Slimcase DJ Spinall Malowa

After a long music silence, Omawumi shows she is moving past her “timeless” album to drop back to back songs for her fans. The song is produced by Killertunes.

Omawumi decided to tap into the shaku shaku rave and this time she sorts the help of one the hottest singers right now, Slimcase, with banging ad-lib from DJ Spinall.


DOWNLOAD MP3

