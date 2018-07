Mavin Record’s finest, Reekado Banks drops his second single of the year titled ‘Bio Bio’, after releasing ‘pull up’ earlier this year, featuring Duncan Mighty.

Reekado Banks features Duncan Mighty on this jam, who also released a banger with starboy Wizzy, titled ‘Fake Love‘. Bio Bio was produced by BabyFresh.

