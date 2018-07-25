Entertainment, Gossip, Nigerian Music

Music: Rudeboy – Reality

Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy of the separated duo, P’square is out with another banger shortly after his previous single titled Ifai, this new song he titles “Reality”.

Rudeboy Reality music

On this one, the singer does some real life situation checks stating that no matter the kind of love you serve to a loved one, it’s difficult laying ones life for them. Also, this song passes as a record used in apologising to a hurt partner.


DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Senator Bukola Saraki ignores police invitation

Afrimma releases nomination list for 2018; Wizkid, Davido lead with highest nominations (Full list)

Nigeria needs a radical approach to be great – Nigerian man writes

President Buhari appoints ICPC members, seeks confirmation from Senate (See full list)

Ghanaian singer reveals she turned down trip to Dubai and $100K offer for s*x

Nigerian Politician buys 9 year old son a Diamond encrusted Cartier Wristwatch as Birthday Gift

Family feud looms as Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma dumps school

REVEALED! Labour Ministry organized N88m Empowerment Exercise for ‘Ghosts’

Viral photo of a newly engaged Yoruba man grabbing his wife butt on their wedding day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *