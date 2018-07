Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simi is out with the remixed version of Original Baby, in which she featured the legendary, 2Baba.

Off the deluxe version, Simi does a remix to the 6th track titled “Original Baby”, which is produced by long time collaborator, Oscar.

Simi, currently signed to X3M Music releases a deluxe edition for her second studio album titled Simisola, which was released in September 2017.



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Original-Baby-ft.-2Baba.mp3

