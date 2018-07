Baseline Music signed act, Skales is out with a new record titled “Fire Waist” and he features Tanzanian star, Harmonize.

The singer who is set to release his 3rd studio album, Mr. Love which is a 17 track power packed album with lots of collaborations around Africa makes the 5th track off the compilation available for free download.

Fire Waist was produced by Chopstix and it come sequel to the massive success of Pass which feature Yung L and Endia



