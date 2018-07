Nigerian street ambassador, Small Doctor, has dropped another street anthem tagged “Japa,”. The song was mixed and mastered by Shocker.

“Japa” became a trending slang few days ago with many videos circulating on social media. ‘Small’ as he is fondly called by his ‘Agege’ friends, has released his own version of it.

https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/small-Doctor-Japa-Freestyle-1-1.mp3

