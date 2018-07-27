Music: Subzilla – Dope

The Sisi Eko Crooner, Subzilla is back to take over the charts again as he bounces back with another catchy tune entitled – DOPE.

The last time we saw him was on “HELLO”. A single that will always get everyone on their feets on the dance floor. The spirit of taking over the streets with his monster hit “Sisi Eko” can’t be looked down upon. When you hear “Orekelewa cinderalla Oh, Sisi Eko Eko”, he’s the talented act behind it.

The Lams Records talented act, Subzilla has done it again on this new tune, as you already know he always have what it takes to take over the music industry. If not for anything, the visuals shot alongside this lovely tune will make you give it a full concentration. DOPE is a song every beautiful ladies will vibe to, When I say it’s a song that can be used to woo a lady, I mean it. Just put Dope on replay and expect her blown away.

Song Produced by stephkeys,Mixed by Suka Sounds and Video directed by MR MOE Musa.

Feel free to stream, download and share your thoughts below.

Download MP3:

Download

Watch Video: