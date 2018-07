Waje spoons out a new record with talented singer, Timaya on the record titled, “Kponlongo” produced by Micon.

Waje previous released a track titled, Each Other, and now she’s back with a Timaya-assisted track, set to take over major radio stations and air plays.

According to multiple reports, Waje is working on a new EP scheduled to be released later in the year.

While we wait on that, Check on Kponlongo Featuring Timaya.



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Waje-ft-Timaya-Kpolongo.mp3

