Effyzzie Music diva Yemi Alade unlocks a new single named “Elele”, as she embarks on the USA/Canada leg of her “Black Magic World” tour.

Produced by Egar Boi, who also worked on her last hit “How I Feel”.

“Elele” is a bold and refreshing afro-pop number, with all he makings of a continental summer smash.



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Yemi-Alade-Elele-1.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments