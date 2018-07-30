My Brother Insults Me And My Family – Peter Discusses Psquare Break-Up (Video)

One half of PSquare, Peter Okoye recently spoke in Kenya about the issues that led to the break up of the group with his twin brother, Paul.

Peter while speaking on Citizen TV in Kenya said “In life what we call family value is important. The fans want Psquare but how many times do you want PSquare to come back and break up? We’ve broken up three times and the same issue is still there. So if Psquare is going to come back we need to settle that issue. Psquare might come back, they might not come back”.

He went on to say, “I pulled out the plug because I felt the disrespect coming from my family (was) getting too much. There’s something we call marginalisation. Don’t ever be a slave because you want to be family.

“Psquare can only come back if the respect comes 100%. I don’t disrespect my brother’s wife neither his family but he does that to me all the time. He’ll insult me and my family in public, on Instagram, and the next minute he’ll wait for me backstage for us to perform together. I can’t do that. One thing is for sure, I took a vow to protect my wife and kids the day I got married and I stick to that.”

