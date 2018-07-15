My daughter will not do the things I had to do – Nudist, Maheeda says

Caroline Sam, better known as Maheeda, is a Nigerian singer, nude model and former prostitute. According to her, she began her musical career as a hip hop singer but became a gospel singer after becoming “born again”.

She acknowledges she has been naughty to sell her brand and make money, but she said her Daughter will not do the things she had to do to make ends meet.

Maheeda made these known in an interview with Potpourri, explaining why she had made sex her calling card as a singing artiste.



She said ;

“I have been bad. I have been naughty. I believe in beinga sex symbol because sex sells. I want to make money and I want to make my name too at the same time and it’s the only space in the Nigerian music industry that is just there, everybody is scared to take it, so I took it,”

When asked what kind of message she was trying to pass with her nude photos and videos, her answer was simply,

“I don’t know if I’m trying to pass any message or I’m just doing business. I’m just doing my showbiz.”

Now, it seems everything is falling into place for the Goddess of X, as her only daughter has just bagged her second diploma and the truly proud mother just couldn’t keep it down.

“She will and is already having the life I only dreamt of having! All my sacrifices are paying off,”

“I gave her almost all my time so she don’t have to go through what I went through! Or do the things I had to do! . I made great sacrifices so she can have a good life! She will and is already having the life I only dreamt of having! All my sacrifices is paying off. Any single hustling mum out there with no education and support from anywhere should have hope and be strong and never abandon your kids. You will make it, just take your responsibilities as a mum seriously and do it to the best of your ability. Family, my daughter got her second diploma yesterday. I’m a proud mother. Thank God for His Grace and mercies on my life”, she gushed.

