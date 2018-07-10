My daughter’s boyfriend used her for ritual – Former Ondo state deputy governor

Daughter of former deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, was found dead in the room of her boyfriend, Adeyemi Alao, on Sunday. According to Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, his daughter, Khadijat, who was a student at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, was used for ritual by her boyfriend.

The former deputy governor said prayer were conducted on the matter, that caused the suspect to confess the crime to his sister, and said justice must be served to the suspect, so as to deter others.

On how they knew of their daughter’s disappearance, Oluboyo said somebody called them and when they called her phone line, someone texted them, that the phone was faulty and that she would call back. He said;

“Somebody called us that she was missing on Monday, July 2, 2018, and we got in touch with her friends in the school.

“I had sent her money on previous Friday; the usual thing is that when she got bank alert, she would call me back to thank me. But I did not get any response from her that day.

“On Monday, we called her number and we did not get through. We got a text that the phone was not good and that she would call back.”