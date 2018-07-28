‘My Father Wanted a Male Child’ – Chika Ike Reveals Rusty Relationship With Her Dad

Chika Ike has opened up about her upbringing and her relationship with her father.

Speaking about her family in new chat with Punch, the Nollywood actress revealed her rusty relationship with her father who wanted a male child, how growing up with very little drove her into becoming an astute businesswoman, and many more.

See the excerpts below:

About her relationship with her father: “I didn’t have a good relationship with my father growing up because he wanted a male child. Those made me understand as a child that you have to fight for yourself because it is about you alone at the end of the day.”

About her successes: “People think I like money, the fear of failing makes me work hard. I always push myself to succeed and be the person everyone doubted me to be. When I was little, people would ask me what gave me the impression I could become successful in life. I once struggled to pay my rent and I have been turned down by people many times. I didn’t get here because I am beautiful or an actress; I kept pushing myself. I do things that you will never think I can do; nobody thought I would be given an admission at the prestigious Harvard Business School.”

About her drive: “I have been through a lot in my life; I have my ups and downs. I try to have a good life because life is too short. I lost my mother when she was still very young, which made me realise that we cannot live as long as we want. You don’t even know what can happen tomorrow; so, you have to embrace every moment.”

About her new book, Boss Up: “I want to correct the notion that the book is all about negativity. Eighty per cent is about how to help, how to give, how to improve oneself and how to have different perspectives on life. When we tell our stories, we make everything look perfect. But I told the negative part and the exciting part of my life as well. We all go through a similar story in life and we all have issues we deal with. But we don’t like to talk about those issues.”