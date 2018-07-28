Entertainment

‘My Father Wanted a Male Child’ – Chika Ike Reveals Rusty Relationship With Her Dad

Chika Ike has opened up about her upbringing and her relationship with her father.

Speaking about her family in new chat with Punch, the Nollywood actress revealed her rusty relationship with her father who wanted a male child, how growing up with very little drove her into becoming an astute businesswoman, and many more.

See the excerpts below:

About her relationship with her father: “I didn’t have a good relationship with my father growing up because he wanted a male child. Those made me understand as a child that you have to fight for yourself because it is about you alone at the end of the day.”

About her successes: “People think I like money, the fear of failing makes me work hard. I always push myself to succeed and be the person everyone doubted me to be. When I was little, people would ask me what gave me the impression I could become successful in life. I once struggled to pay my rent and I have been turned down by people many times. I didn’t get here because I am beautiful or an actress; I kept pushing myself. I do things that you will never think I can do; nobody thought I would be given an admission at the prestigious Harvard Business School.”

About her drive: “I have been through a lot in my life; I have my ups and downs. I try to have a good life because life is too short. I lost my mother when she was still very young, which made me realise that we cannot live as long as we want. You don’t even know what can happen tomorrow; so, you have to embrace every moment.”

About her new book, Boss Up: “I want to correct the notion that the book is all about negativity. Eighty per cent is about how to help, how to give, how to improve oneself and how to have different perspectives on life. When we tell our stories, we make everything look perfect. But I told the negative part and the exciting part of my life as well. We all go through a similar story in life and we all have issues we deal with. But we don’t like to talk about those issues.”

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


You may also like

Diddy Calls Wizkid “Young Black King,” Says He’s Coming To Nigeria Soon (WATCH VIDEO)

BBNaija: Romantic Photos Of Cee-C And Leo Surface Amidst Dating Rumours

“The fear of failing makes me work hard” – Chika Ike

Cee-C and Leo serves couple goals as they host their first event together

Most people lie about SARS attack on social media — Police PPRO Dolapo Badmus

Regina Askia and her beautiful daughter meet with Ooni Of Ife in the U.S. (Photos)

Calabar Are You Ready? Harrysong and Phyno Touch Ground in Calabar for the World Friendship Day 2018

Nigerian mom shed tears of joy after being flown to the United States by her son

Dino Melaye was never kidnapped – Sahara Reporters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *