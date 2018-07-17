Trending

‘My Girlfriend Is Very Dirty, She Finds It Hard To Wash Her Undies’ – Nigerian Man Exposes His Babe Undies

A Nigerian identified as Daniel Ogbeide has cried out loud on facebook saying he’s tired of his dirty girlfriend Anita that she finds it hard to wash her undies.

Read his post below;

This is my girlfriend…i’m so tired of talking to her..she finds it hard to wash her undies..sometimes,i even wash it for her…

i am tired of talking to her and this time i want to disgrace her..

ANITA i hope you change when you see this cox am going to do more..

i don’t need you anymore..you ar a dirty bitch..you just have a fine face and i regret the day i met u..

thank you for almost making me a fool by washing your undies all in the name of love..


