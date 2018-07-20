My wedding cost more than N10million – Olu Jacobs’ daughter-in-law, Blessing Douglas claims

Blessing Douglas the daughter-in-law to veteran acts Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva, has revealed just how much her ‘Iya’ wedding cost.

According to blessing who graced the cover of KOKO rides, her wedding cost more than N10million.

Read excerpts from her interview below;

How did you meet Soji and how long have you guys been dating?

I met Soji in Lagos. I have known his mother for like 5 years because I have worked with her in quite a few projects, so based on that relationship, I got to know the rest of the family members, which includes Soji, his brothers, and his father. We started dating in 2016 when I graduated from the college and went to Lagos for my NYSC.

Why is Soji so special?

He is everything I ever prayed for in a man. He is very calm and very disciplined. He is religious as well, not in terms of being self-righteous or being a fanatic, but he respects God and upholds the biblical principles and so I was drawn to all those qualities. Most importantly, he knows how to say “I’m sorry” when he is in the wrong and when he is in the right. We also have communication about everything, because communication they say, is the most essential in any relationship and so we communicate a lot.

What is the most expensive accessory you will be wearing for your wedding?

This is the most expensive wedding in my tribe and it is called the IYA marriage. It is the most expensive and the highest in the land because it is the king that gives you out, so everything I am wearing is expensive.

Can you give an estimate of what the wedding cost in terms of preparation?

The preparation cost over 10 million because this house as you can see is still being re-painted. There was a lot of renovation and everything. You will get to see more in porthacourt. I’m sure you are seeing a lot of security presence, making sure everyone is fine. You have also seen the caliber of people coming in.

Who will be designing your dress for the white wedding?

Lanre Dasilva.