“My week of surprises” – Gifty flaunts luxury gift items her man got her

Making good sure that we don’t see the face of her beau, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers showed off the luxury gift items her man got her over the week.

The fair skinned beauty, who revealed a while ago that she breeds controversy when and however she wants, took to her Instastories to flaunt the luxurious gift items her man got her.

In the videos she shared, we can hear her thanking her beau for the gesture as she gives him a kiss and makes sure her viewers know she’s getting all squishy mushy with her man.

In the video, she makes sure she doesn’t show us the face of her man but the luxurious items he gifted her with…

