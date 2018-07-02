“N300k Job Or I Won’t Work” -Nigerian Slay Queen, Chinny Okekki

A Young Nigerian slay queen who has just apparently concluded her final exams in the Universities has laid out her terms to companies planning to employ her once she concludes her clearance and is ready to work.

The slay queen identified as Chinny took to social media to list the companies she can only work for as Shell, Chevron, Nestle and Dangote group. She did not end there. She says she will not accept any job paying less than N300,000 for a start.

May be she knows what she’s made of and the knowledge she acquired in school.

See her post below;

-Gistreel