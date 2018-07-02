Trending

“N300k Job Or I Won’t Work” -Nigerian Slay Queen, Chinny Okekki

A Young Nigerian slay queen who has just apparently concluded her final exams in the Universities has laid out her terms to companies planning to employ her once she concludes her clearance and is ready to work.

The slay queen identified as Chinny took to social media to list the companies she can only work for as Shell, Chevron, Nestle and Dangote group. She did not end there. She says she will not accept any job paying less than N300,000 for a start.
May be she knows what she’s made of and the knowledge she acquired in school.

See her post below;

-Gistreel


You may also like

World Cup : Russian Fans Strip To Their Pants To Celebrate Beating Spain

Fully Armed Police Officers Protest in Maiduguri Over Unpaid Allowances (Photos)

#ENDSARS: Police boss defends SARS, says no when said ‘how far’ to him as he traveled disguised

Moment President Buhari Met With Ex-Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Photos)

How Rapper CDQ Lavished £15K In Minutes With Super Eagles’ Kelechi Iheanacho

Trending: See video of Moving Tanker in Maryland dripping Fuel

Young Man Shot Dead By Friend While Testing Bulletproof Charm

Lady Trolled Online After Posting Underwear Photos Of Herself On Facebook

Nigerian Man ‘Runs Mad’ In Togo Beach, Confesses To Money Rituals (Photos + Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *