Nigerian model and reality TV Actress, Chika Lann came out boldly on Wednesday at Balogun Market in Lagos to encourage workers to go out and get their PVC.

Rocked in her signature hairstyle which drew wide attention and momentary pause in business activities, Chika Lann advised that the only way Nigerians can get their voice heard is through their PVCs.

Watch video and see photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments