Nadia Buari shows off her ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance skills (Video)

Ghanaian Actress, Nadia Buari has been captured on camera showing off her Shaku Shaku dance moves in the company of her mother and others at an event.

The gorgeous mother of four displayed her dance moves and immediately caught the attention of many social media users.

Nadia stunned those around her because they could not stop taking clips of her with their phones as she unleashed her dancing prowess.

The stunning actress shared the video on her Instagram page with a caption indicating that she enjoyed every bit of that occasion.

Nadia Buari wrote: “…U know I had to rep my peeps with the “ShakuShaku” . (Not sure wat the heck I was doing tho, but hey…) Lusaka thanks for having me.. Had an amazing time. U guys are phenomenal…”

Watch the video clip below;;

